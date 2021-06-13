West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $665.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $527.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $345.33. The stock had a trading volume of 218,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,489. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $197.72 and a one year high of $349.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.