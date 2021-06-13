Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $22.17 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $92.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Eargo stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 589,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,329. Eargo has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

