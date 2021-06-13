Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $458,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. 465,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,444. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

