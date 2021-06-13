Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KPELY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764. Keppel has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

