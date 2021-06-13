Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS KPELY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764. Keppel has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00.
