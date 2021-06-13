Short Interest in Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Drops By 80.8%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Fortem Resources stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. Fortem Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49.
