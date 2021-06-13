Short Interest in Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Drops By 80.8%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Fortem Resources stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. Fortem Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

