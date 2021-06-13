NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 713,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.81. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

