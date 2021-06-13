$551.64 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $551.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.72 million and the lowest is $542.55 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

