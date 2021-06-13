SparkPoint One Day Volume Tops $1.74 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $35.71 million and $1.74 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00806097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.63 or 0.08096036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084104 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.