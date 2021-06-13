Beaxy Trading Up 43.5% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,517.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00806097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.63 or 0.08096036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084104 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

