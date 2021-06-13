Shard Trading Down 28.5% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Shard has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $56,234.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

