Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Mitek Systems also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.81. 387,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $809.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

