J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) versus Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Financial Survey

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services 5.49% 21.48% 9.35% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services 0 10 12 0 2.55 Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50

J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus target price of $160.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services $9.64 billion 1.81 $506.04 million $4.74 34.86 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.19

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.B. Hunt Transport Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats Yellow on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 98,689 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its own chassis fleet of 83,259 units; and manages a fleet of 5,166 company-owned tractors, 497 independent contractor trucks, and 6,745 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. It operates 9,408 company-owned trucks, 498 customer-owned trucks, and 5 independent contractor trucks; and 19,573 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 7,717 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment offers traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It provides an online multimodal marketplace; and single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. The FMS segment provides delivery services. It operates 1,255 company-owned trucks, 265 customer-owned trucks, and 33 independent contractor trucks; and 963 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 159 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment offers full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. It operates 798 company-owned tractors. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

