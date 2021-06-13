Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 177,426 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 2,261,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,075. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

