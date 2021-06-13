Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IOTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24. Iota Communications has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.43.
About Iota Communications
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.