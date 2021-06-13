Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in May

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.88. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $201.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVVTY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

