Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

XRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

