SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report sales of $459.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.67 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 360,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,801. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

