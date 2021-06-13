$313.17 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $313.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.50 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. 30,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,757. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 488.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.633 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.