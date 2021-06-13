Tendies Price Down 36.5% This Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $500,278.90 and $116,901.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00807303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.30 or 0.08120873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084300 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,902,490 coins and its circulating supply is 7,502,490 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

