Grumpy.finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $5,627.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Grumpy.finance

GRUMPY is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,996,161,772,089 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

