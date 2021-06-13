BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:EGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 5,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
