BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:EGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 5,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth $76,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth $600,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

