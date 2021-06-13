Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the May 13th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

GGDVY traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $73.45. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

