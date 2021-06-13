Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Decreases By 94.2%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FMANF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 16,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,907. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29.
About Freeman Gold
