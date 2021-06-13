Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0065

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $51.47 million and approximately $927,224.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.03 or 0.06471509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.06 or 0.01572277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.00439330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00151341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.09 or 0.00667742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00435979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00340979 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,550,971,011 coins and its circulating supply is 7,889,471,011 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

