Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSUGY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,766. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

