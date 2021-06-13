Brokerages Set Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Price Target at $91.83

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.83.

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

AIT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. 103,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

