Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $471,056.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00804819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.73 or 0.08140771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00084254 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

