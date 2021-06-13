PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 69.1% in May

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the May 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

