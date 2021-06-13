Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.36. 38,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

