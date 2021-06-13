-$0.06 EPS Expected for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,023,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.54. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 224,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $5,864,749.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,930,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,287,508 shares of company stock valued at $32,893,750 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

