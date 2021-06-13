Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $29.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 387,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,617. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.77 million, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

