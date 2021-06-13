BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $366,348.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

