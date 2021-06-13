$278.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $278.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.59 million. Ferro posted sales of $204.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 529,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferro has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

