YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $4.76 million and $1.17 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00806921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.38 or 0.08125740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084246 BTC.

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

