-$0.03 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 995,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 495,698 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

