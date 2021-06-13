Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $73.89. 83,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.63. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

