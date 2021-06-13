Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $213,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $3,777,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $8,167,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

