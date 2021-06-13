Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of Voestalpine stock remained flat at $$8.61 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.