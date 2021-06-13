Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $41,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.