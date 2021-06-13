IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 106.8% in May

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of IMIMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 32,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,539. IMC International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

