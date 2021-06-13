IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 106.8% in May

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of IMIMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 32,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,539. IMC International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.
About IMC International Mining
