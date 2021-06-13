Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Giga-tronics stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Friday. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964. The company has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.