Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 614,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,079. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

