Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the May 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

HBRIY remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Friday. 994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,739. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

