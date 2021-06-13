Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 203.1% from the May 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 61.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.