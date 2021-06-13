Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the May 13th total of 594,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of BNL traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.17. 2,597,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.56.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,058,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
