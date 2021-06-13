Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the May 13th total of 594,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BNL traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.17. 2,597,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

BNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,058,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

