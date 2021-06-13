Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRS. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amyris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after buying an additional 571,174 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 698,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $12,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

AMRS stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 1,999,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,835. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

