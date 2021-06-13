DIA (DIA) Achieves Market Cap of $64.49 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. DIA has a market cap of $64.49 million and $21.87 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00800766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.13 or 0.08139111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00084366 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.