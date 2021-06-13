Band Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $244.31 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $244.31 million and approximately $37.38 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.94 or 0.00017801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00800766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.13 or 0.08139111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00084366 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.