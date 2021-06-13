dKargo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. dKargo has a market cap of $90.86 million and $1.32 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dKargo has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

