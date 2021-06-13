Analyzing Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) & Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Purple Biotech and Verastem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech $1.00 million 88.08 -$28.00 million ($1.08) -4.66 Verastem $88.52 million 8.74 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -10.23

Purple Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verastem. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Purple Biotech and Verastem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verastem 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verastem has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Verastem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verastem is more favorable than Purple Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A N/A N/A Verastem -53.00% -38.76% -25.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Verastem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Purple Biotech has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats Verastem on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension. Its oncology pipeline includes NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer; and CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1 that is being developed as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. Purple Biotech Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

